Human Rights Observatory

Endometriosis: black women continue to receive poorer care for the condition

By Danielle Perro, Postdoctoral Researcher, Nuffield Department of Women's and Reproductive Health, University of Oxford
Annalise Weckesser, Reader in Medical Anthropology, Birmingham City University
Veronique Griffith, Lecturer in Healthcare Sciences, University of Manchester
Endometriosis is a common chronic inflammatory condition that affects an estimated one in ten people assigned female at birth. The condition causes tissue similar to the lining of the uterus to grow elsewhere – including on the ovaries, intestines, bladder and bowels. Symptoms can affect the whole body, but often include severe pelvic pain, painful periods, pain during sex, infertility and fatigue.

Sufferers of the condition wait between eight…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
