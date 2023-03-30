Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What the complicated social lives of wasps can teach us about the evolution of animal societies

By Seirian Sumner, Professor of Behavioural Ecology, UCL
Share this article
It’s spring in England. The daffodils are in full bloom. A queen yellowjacket (Vespula) wasp emerges from your loft, dopey with hibernation and hungry for nectar. She starts to build a paper nest in which to raise a family. It will be a large family. But for now, she works alone.

Wasps are poorly studied compared with other social insects, like bees and ants. But wasp societies are a fascinating example of a social insect (an insect that lives in a group) because their societies…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Guatemala: Türk alarmed by reprisals against anti-corruption officials
~ Article withdrawn on 30 March 2023
~ MLK’s vision of social justice included religious pluralism – a house of many faiths
~ Amapiano Awards: South Africa's dance music scene spreads its joy across the world
~ Catfish in Nigeria: we set about finding ways of making it more appealing
~ Endometriosis: black women continue to receive poorer care for the condition
~ Why some people lose their accents but others don't – linguistic expert
~ What's the most sustainable way of dealing with Japanese knotweed? Here's what we found
~ Does carbon capture and storage hype delay emissions cuts? Here's what research shows
~ Happy songs: these are the musical elements that make us feel good
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter