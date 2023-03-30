Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Does carbon capture and storage hype delay emissions cuts? Here's what research shows

By Nils Markusson, Lecturer in Environmental Politics, Lancaster University
Is carbon dioxide capture and storage (CCS) an important tool for slowing climate change, or merely a way to justify the continued extraction and burning of fossil fuels? I’m a social scientist who studies the politics of environmental technology and I have given this question a lot of thought.

CCS is a technology that can separate out carbon dioxide (CO₂) from industrial facilities, like a coal-fired power plant or a cement factory, and sequester the CO₂ underground so as to keep it out of the atmosphere.

The technology works and has been demonstrated to


