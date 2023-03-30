Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Tunisia: Authorities must free prisoners held in latest crackdown

By Amnesty International
Tunisian authorities should drop a criminal investigation targeting at least 17 people including political opponents of President Kais Saied on unfounded accusations of conspiracy and release all those detained under the investigation, said Amnesty International today as a court was expected to review a request by defence lawyers for provisional release for eight of them. […] The post Tunisia: Authorities must free prisoners held in latest crackdown appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
