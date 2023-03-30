Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Zambia: Repeal Law That Restricts Civil Society

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Activist Laura Miti holds a placard during a protest against corruption outside the Zambian parliament in Lusaka on September 28, 2018. © 2018 SALIM DAWOOD/AFP via Getty Images (Johannesburg) – The government of Zambia should take decisive and immediate action to repeal a law that unduly restricts the activities of nongovernmental organizations and civil society groups that operate in the country, Human Rights Watch said today. The law, known as the NGO Act No. 16 of 2009, subjects nongovernmental groups to excessive and unwarranted controls, including by placing them…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Guatemala: Türk alarmed by reprisals against anti-corruption officials
~ Article withdrawn on 30 March 2023
~ MLK’s vision of social justice included religious pluralism – a house of many faiths
~ Amapiano Awards: South Africa's dance music scene spreads its joy across the world
~ Catfish in Nigeria: we set about finding ways of making it more appealing
~ Endometriosis: black women continue to receive poorer care for the condition
~ What the complicated social lives of wasps can teach us about the evolution of animal societies
~ Why some people lose their accents but others don't – linguistic expert
~ What's the most sustainable way of dealing with Japanese knotweed? Here's what we found
~ Does carbon capture and storage hype delay emissions cuts? Here's what research shows
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter