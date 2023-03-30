Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Rwanda: Paul Rusesabagina's release and apology – a master stroke by Kagame

By Jonathan Beloff, Postdoctoral Research Associate, King's College London
Rwanda’s ministry of justice recently announced the pardon and release of Paul Rusesabagina from jail. Rusesabagina was involved in events portrayed in the 2004 Hollywood film Hotel Rwanda.

In September 2021, Rusesabagina was sentenced to 25 years in jail over his ties to groups opposed to…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
