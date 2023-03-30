Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Measles has been identified in NSW, Qld and SA. 5 things to know about the virus

By Katherine Gibney, Senior research fellow, The Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity
Allen Cheng, Professor in Infectious Diseases Epidemiology, Monash University
Share this article
New South Wales health authorities have issued a measles alert after a baby who recently returned from overseas, and subsequently visited several sites in Western Sydney, tested positive to the virus.

This follows two cases of measles in a family on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast who returned from overseas on March 13, and a case in South Australia which was also…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Protecting conservation areas in Nepal from infrastructure development
~ Polio: leading virologist offers a beginner's guide to the different viruses and vaccines
~ How low-paid workers in Madagascar power French tech's AI ambitions
~ Grattan on Friday: We need more tax revenue, but don't ask the major parties how we'll get it
~ Macron's hard line against pension protests upends France's tradition of social dialogue
~ Thailand: 15-year-old girl held in pre-trial detention for lèse-majesté
~ Europe: Findings by leading anti-torture body of systemic abuses at Europe’s borders corroborates thousands of testimonies
~ Whether you're a snorkeller or CEO, you can help save our vital kelp forests
~ What is the National School Reform Agreement and what does it have to do with school funding?
~ France, EU: Raise Rights During Top-Level China Visit
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter