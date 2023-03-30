Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

How low-paid workers in Madagascar power French tech's AI ambitions

By Clément Le Ludec, Sociologie du numérique, Télécom Paris – Institut Mines-Télécom
Maxime Cornet, Doctorant en sociologie de l'IA, Télécom Paris – Institut Mines-Télécom
An investigation has revealed that French tech firms, seeking to create an AI “à la française”, have turned to one of the country’s former colonies, Madagascar, for low-cost labour.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
