Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Thailand: 15-year-old girl held in pre-trial detention for lèse-majesté

By Amnesty International
Share this article
Responding to the pre-trial detention of a 15-year-old girl in Bangkok accused of violating the lèse-majesté law after her participation in a peaceful protest, Amnesty International’s Thailand Researcher Chanatip Tatiyakaroonwong said: “This development is yet another unsettling reminder that Thai authorities continue to target children as they use the law on lèse-majesté to suppress peaceful […] The post Thailand: 15-year-old girl held in pre-trial detention for lèse-majesté appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Protecting conservation areas in Nepal from infrastructure development
~ Measles has been identified in NSW, Qld and SA. 5 things to know about the virus
~ Polio: leading virologist offers a beginner's guide to the different viruses and vaccines
~ How low-paid workers in Madagascar power French tech's AI ambitions
~ Grattan on Friday: We need more tax revenue, but don't ask the major parties how we'll get it
~ Macron's hard line against pension protests upends France's tradition of social dialogue
~ Europe: Findings by leading anti-torture body of systemic abuses at Europe’s borders corroborates thousands of testimonies
~ Whether you're a snorkeller or CEO, you can help save our vital kelp forests
~ What is the National School Reform Agreement and what does it have to do with school funding?
~ France, EU: Raise Rights During Top-Level China Visit
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter