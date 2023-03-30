Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Whether you're a snorkeller or CEO, you can help save our vital kelp forests

By Aaron Eger, Postdoctoral research fellow, UNSW Sydney
Adriana Vergés, Professor in marine ecology, UNSW Sydney
Share this article
What if we told you the world has forests harbouring creatures with three hearts and where the canopy can grow by a foot a day? What if we told you it was silently disappearing? What if we told you we now have the chance to bring it back?

These wonder-filled and remarkably productive ecosystems are kelp forests. They wrap around almost a third of the world’s coastlines. If you live in New York, Los Angeles, Sydney or Tokyo, you can snorkel over a kelp forest…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What is the National School Reform Agreement and what does it have to do with school funding?
~ France, EU: Raise Rights During Top-Level China Visit
~ Namibian Communities Deserve a Say in German Reparations Deal
~ DR Congo: Rampant Intercommunal Violence in West
~ Could Britain finally be ready to seriously discuss reparative justice with the Caribbean?
~ Micronesia’s president accuses China of bribery and ‘political warfare’
~ Legacy of a Palestinian Educator: Honoring Saniya Nusseibeh's Journey as a Teacher on land day
~ What happened to the Senate inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women?
~ Australia will have a carbon price for industry – and it may infuse greater climate action across the economy
~ How eating a local diet can help Indonesians live healthier and more sustainable lives
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter