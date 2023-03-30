Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What is the National School Reform Agreement and what does it have to do with school funding?

By Glenn C. Savage, Associate Professor of Education Policy and the Future of Schooling, The University of Melbourne
Share this article
While it is likely many teachers, parents and students will have never heard of the agreement, it is a crucial policy.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Whether you're a snorkeller or CEO, you can help save our vital kelp forests
~ France, EU: Raise Rights During Top-Level China Visit
~ Namibian Communities Deserve a Say in German Reparations Deal
~ DR Congo: Rampant Intercommunal Violence in West
~ Could Britain finally be ready to seriously discuss reparative justice with the Caribbean?
~ Micronesia’s president accuses China of bribery and ‘political warfare’
~ Legacy of a Palestinian Educator: Honoring Saniya Nusseibeh's Journey as a Teacher on land day
~ What happened to the Senate inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women?
~ Australia will have a carbon price for industry – and it may infuse greater climate action across the economy
~ How eating a local diet can help Indonesians live healthier and more sustainable lives
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter