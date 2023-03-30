Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

France, EU: Raise Rights During Top-Level China Visit

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image France's President Emmanuel Macron, right, welcomes European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, at the Elysee Palace, in Paris, December 12, 2022. © 2022 AP Photo/Michel Euler (Paris) – French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen should make human rights a priority during their visit to Beijing on April 4-8, 2023, Human Rights Watch said today. As Chinese President Xi Jinping seeks to reset relations with France and other European governments and the European Union since ending China’s draconian “zero-Covid” policies,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
