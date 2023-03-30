Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Namibian Communities Deserve a Say in German Reparations Deal

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Chiefs of the Nama and Ovaherero peoples during the annual ‘reparations walk’ in Swakopmund, Namibia, in April 2022, calling for reparations for the ongoing impact of the genocide committed by Germany’s colonial rule between 1904 and 1908. © 2022 OTA and NTLA During Germany’s colonial rule in Namibia between 1904 and 1908, colonizers wiped out an estimated 80 percent of all Ovaherero and 50 percent of Nama people and seized about 80% of ancestral Nama land. The damage to the livelihood and identity of these communities has been passed down through generations. A long-established…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Whether you're a snorkeller or CEO, you can help save our vital kelp forests
~ What is the National School Reform Agreement and what does it have to do with school funding?
~ France, EU: Raise Rights During Top-Level China Visit
~ DR Congo: Rampant Intercommunal Violence in West
~ Could Britain finally be ready to seriously discuss reparative justice with the Caribbean?
~ Micronesia’s president accuses China of bribery and ‘political warfare’
~ Legacy of a Palestinian Educator: Honoring Saniya Nusseibeh's Journey as a Teacher on land day
~ What happened to the Senate inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women?
~ Australia will have a carbon price for industry – and it may infuse greater climate action across the economy
~ How eating a local diet can help Indonesians live healthier and more sustainable lives
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter