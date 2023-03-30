Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

DR Congo: Rampant Intercommunal Violence in West

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Bandundu’s Malebo market turned into a camp hosting displaced people despite a Congolese government attempt to close it.  © 2022 Venance Kalenga/Human Rights Watch (Kinshasa) – Intercommunal violence in the Democratic Republic of Congo’s western Kwamouth territory from June 2022 to March 2023 has killed at least 300 people in cycles of attacks and reprisals, Human Rights Watch said today. The government should urgently address longstanding disputes over customary power and land rights to prevent recurring violence. Villagers from the predominantly Teke and Yaka communities…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
