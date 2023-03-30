Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Micronesia’s president accuses China of bribery and ‘political warfare’

By Mong Palatino
Share this article
"What else do you call it when an elected official is given an envelope filled with money after a meal at the PRC Embassy or after an inauguration?"


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Could Britain finally be ready to seriously discuss reparative justice with the Caribbean?
~ Legacy of a Palestinian Educator: Honoring Saniya Nusseibeh's Journey as a Teacher on land day
~ What happened to the Senate inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women?
~ Australia will have a carbon price for industry – and it may infuse greater climate action across the economy
~ How eating a local diet can help Indonesians live healthier and more sustainable lives
~ 3 reasons you should never view or share videos showing children being assaulted – even if you think it helps 'raise awareness'
~ 'There is no blueprint’: how Australian theatre companies are facing the climate crisis
~ Will Indonesia's presidential election be delayed? And could Jokowi stay in power longer?
~ What can't bees do? Unique study of urban beehives reveals the secrets of several cities around the world
~ Don't listen to Gwyneth Paltrow – IVs are not a shortcut to good health
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter