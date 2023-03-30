Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How eating a local diet can help Indonesians live healthier and more sustainable lives

By Mulia Nurhasan, Food and Nutrition Scientist, CGIAR System Organization
Romauli Panggabean, Environmental Economist, World Resources Institute
Indonesians are consuming more and more processed foods, including sugary drinks, salty snacks, junk food, and unhealthy fats. These changes take a toll on people’s health, as well as the environment…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation
