Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

'There is no blueprint’: how Australian theatre companies are facing the climate crisis

By Linda Hassall, Senior Lecturer Humanities, Griffith University
Julian Meyrick, Professor of Creative Arts, Griffith University
Natalie Lazaroo, Lecturer, School of Education and Professional Studies, Griffith University
Tanja Beer, Senior Lecturer, Queensland College of Art, Griffith University
At the launch of the new national cultural policy earlier this year, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said we must lift the arts beyond the economic debate, and see it as a vital part of Australia’s identity and soul.

If we are to truly revive our cultural and creative institutions in the decades to come, we must take on the full meaning of the term “sustainability”, going beyond its economic associations.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
