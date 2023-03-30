Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Legacy of a Palestinian Educator: Honoring Saniya Nusseibeh's Journey as a Teacher on land day

By Sarah Khaled سارة خالد
Saniyeh's story embodies Palestinian society's century-long struggle to educate and uplift girls, highlighting women's vital role in education. Her legacy is celebrated as a symbol of Palestinian women's resilience.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
