Will Indonesia's presidential election be delayed? And could Jokowi stay in power longer?
By Tim Lindsey, Malcolm Smith Professor of Asian Law and Director of the Centre for Indonesian Law, Islam and Society, The University of Melbourne
Simon Butt, Professor of Indonesian Law, University of Sydney
Joko Widodo is prevented from running again for president. But a court ruling has thrown next year’s elections in doubt and rumours abound of efforts to keep him in power longer.
- Wednesday, March 29, 2023