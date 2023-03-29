Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

What can't bees do? Unique study of urban beehives reveals the secrets of several cities around the world

By Scarlett Howard, Lecturer, Monash University
From New York to Tokyo, Melbourne to Venice – honeybee hives have revealed the unique genetic signatures of cities, even providing insights into human health.The Conversation


