Human Rights Observatory

Tanzania Undermines Right to Health of Maasai Community

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Maasai people walk past the health facility in Msomera village, Handeni, Tanzania, on July 15, 2022. © 2022 AFP/Getty Images As United States Vice President Kamala Harris visits Tanzania this week, the Tanzanian government is cutting off vital health services in Ngorongoro district as part of a “voluntary” resettlement plan for area residents. These actions, in the name of wildlife conservation, violate the right to health of members of the semi-nomadic Maasai pastoralist community and directly interfere with their ability to continue living in an area they have managed…


