Torrents of Antarctic meltwater are slowing the currents that drive our vital ocean 'overturning' – and threaten its collapse
By Matthew England, Scientia Professor and Deputy Director of the ARC Australian Centre for Excellence in Antarctic Science (ACEAS), UNSW Sydney
Adele Morrison, Research Fellow, Australian National University
Andy Hogg, Professor, Australian National University
Qian Li, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)
Steve Rintoul, CSIRO Fellow, CSIRO
In a plot reminiscent of the 2004 movie The Day After Tomorrow?, Australian scientists are warning that the Southern Ocean’s deep “overturning” circulation is slowing and headed for collapse.
- Wednesday, March 29, 2023