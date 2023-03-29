Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

We provided health care for children in immigration detention. This is what we found

By Shidan Tosif, Honorary Clinical Associate Professor, The University of Melbourne
Georgia Paxton, Associate Professor of Paediatrics , Murdoch Children's Research Institute
Hamish Graham, Associate professor International Child Health; Paediatrician, Murdoch Children's Research Institute
Australia’s immigration policies allow for indefinite locked detention, including for children and families. Detention is mandatory for people arriving without a valid visa – all those who arrived by boat between 2009 and 2013 were held in Immigration Detention Centres in Australia, or in Australian-contracted detention in Nauru or Papua New Guinea (PNG).

Australian detention numbers peaked in mid-2013, with 2,000 children detained at this time. By mid-2014, the average duration of detention exceeded 400 days.

While the last children were released from locked detention…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
