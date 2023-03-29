FDA approval of over-the-counter Narcan is an important step in the effort to combat the US opioid crisis
By Lucas Berenbrok, Associate Professor of Pharmacy and Therapeutics, University of Pittsburgh
Janice L. Pringle, Professor of Pharmacy and Therapeutics, University of Pittsburgh
Joni Carroll, Assistant Professor of Pharmacy and Therapeutics, University of Pittsburgh
The Food and Drug Administration’s approval of Narcan will make the lifesaving drug more widely available, especially to those who might be likely to witness or respond to opioid overdoses.
- Wednesday, March 29, 2023