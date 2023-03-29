Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine: International Justice Response

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A resident looks at an apartment building damaged during heavy fighting near the Illich Iron and Steel Works Metallurgical Plant in Mariupol, Ukraine, April 16, 2022. © 2022 AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov (The Hague) – Governments and international bodies that have made unprecedented efforts to promote justice for crimes committed since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine demonstrate the ability to deliver on victims’ rights when political will is high. Human Rights Watch issued a question-and-answer document on the international justice response to the Russia-Ukraine…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
