Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Taliban Expand Civil Society Crackdown

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image  Mortaza Behboudi.  © Private Mortaza Behboudi arrived in Kabul, Afghanistan on January 5, intending to do what journalists do – cover the story. Instead, the French-Afghan dual national ended up in prison, arrested by the Taliban two days later when he applied for accreditation. “I am very worried, I haven’t talked to Mortaza for nearly three months now,” Behboudi's wife, Aleksandra, told me. “He’s a photographer, journalist, and free speech defender. He doesn’t belong in prison.” Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban’s spokesperson, did not confirm the arrest until February 26,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
