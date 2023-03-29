Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How the private rental sector created a homelessness crisis in Ireland and England

By Padraic Kenna, Professor of Law - Housing and Property, University of Galway
Mark Jordan, Lecturer in Housing Law, University of Southampton
Share this article
There is a homelessness crisis in Ireland. More than 11,000 adults and nearly 3,500 children were living in emergency homeless accommodation at the end of 2022 – a 300% increase since 2014. And these figures do not even capture the full extent of hidden homelessness because thousands of people in Ireland are living in unaffordable, unsafe, insecure housing.

In recent years Ireland’s private…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ UN rights experts condemn Uganda’s ‘egregious’ anti-LGBT legislation
~ Debate: The case of Pinar Selek is a stark reminder of the dangers faced by academics in Turkey and around the world
~ Sex education review: controversial proposals risk failing young people
~ How branding can show people's love for a place and also help to highlight local challenges
~ Federal budget 2023: Grocery rebate is the right direction on food insecurity, but there's a long road ahead
~ First Target, then Nordstrom — why do big retailers keep failing in Canada?
~ Nashville attack renews calls for assault weapons ban – data shows there were fewer mass shooting deaths during an earlier 10-year prohibition
~ Federal budget 2023: Long-term investments are needed to fix Canada’s infrastructure gap
~ Sri Lanka: IMF Loan Risks Eroding Rights
~ US: Texas Attack on Migrants Reaches New Extremes
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter