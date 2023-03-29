Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sex education review: controversial proposals risk failing young people

By Sophie King-Hill, Senior Fellow at the Health Services Management Centre, University of Birmingham
Abby Gilsenan, PhD Candidate in the School of Social Policy, University of Birmingham
Willem Stander, Research Fellow in the Department of Social Work and Social Care, University of Birmingham
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has brought forward a planned review into sex education in English schools.

This is in response to concerns raised by Conservative MP Miriam Cates over sex education that is “age-inappropriate, extreme, sexualising and inaccurate” being taught in schools. Nearly 50 Conservative…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
