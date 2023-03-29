Sex education review: controversial proposals risk failing young people
By Sophie King-Hill, Senior Fellow at the Health Services Management Centre, University of Birmingham
Abby Gilsenan, PhD Candidate in the School of Social Policy, University of Birmingham
Willem Stander, Research Fellow in the Department of Social Work and Social Care, University of Birmingham
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has brought forward a planned review into sex education in English schools.
This is in response to concerns raised by Conservative MP Miriam Cates over sex education that is “age-inappropriate, extreme, sexualising and inaccurate” being taught in schools. Nearly 50 Conservative…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, March 29, 2023