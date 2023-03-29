Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

How branding can show people's love for a place and also help to highlight local challenges

By Sonya Hanna, Lecturer in Marketing, Bangor University
Thora Tenbrink, Professor of Linguistics, Bangor University
Places as diverse as New York City and the Faroe Islands have developed brands to build positive feelings that translate into tourist dollars and, increasingly, support for the environment.The Conversation


© The Conversation
