Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sri Lanka: IMF Loan Risks Eroding Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Vendors wait for customers at the Peliyagoda Wholesale Market, Sri Lanka, March 23, 2023. © 2023 Pradeep Dambarage/NurPhoto via AP (Washington, DC) – The government of Sri Lanka should ensure that policies to enhance revenues do not further erode economic and social rights and that anti-corruption reforms provide accountability, Human Rights Watch said today. On March 20, 2023, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved a US$3 billion loan to Sri Lanka to help resolve the spiraling economic crisis that began after Sri Lanka defaulted on its debt in April 2022. The…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ UN rights experts condemn Uganda’s ‘egregious’ anti-LGBT legislation
~ Debate: The case of Pinar Selek is a stark reminder of the dangers faced by academics in Turkey and around the world
~ How the private rental sector created a homelessness crisis in Ireland and England
~ Sex education review: controversial proposals risk failing young people
~ How branding can show people's love for a place and also help to highlight local challenges
~ Federal budget 2023: Grocery rebate is the right direction on food insecurity, but there's a long road ahead
~ First Target, then Nordstrom — why do big retailers keep failing in Canada?
~ Nashville attack renews calls for assault weapons ban – data shows there were fewer mass shooting deaths during an earlier 10-year prohibition
~ Federal budget 2023: Long-term investments are needed to fix Canada’s infrastructure gap
~ US: Texas Attack on Migrants Reaches New Extremes
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter