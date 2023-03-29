Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US: Texas Attack on Migrants Reaches New Extremes

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks during a press conference concerning border security along the Texas border with Mexico on February 21, 2023, in Weslaco, Texas. © 2023 Joel Martinez/The Monitor via AP (Austin) – Bills before Texas lawmakers that attack migrants, including one that would deputize state-sponsored vigilantes to “deter and repel” people at the border, are dangerous and extreme, Human Rights Watch said today. Texas’ HB 20 would create a “Border Protection Unit” whose head would answer to Governor Greg Abbott. The bill would allow the administration to deputize…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
