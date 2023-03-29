Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New Nepal Police Chief Has Questions to Answer on Torture

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Nepalese youth clash with police as they protest outside Federal Parliament in Kathmandu, Nepal on December 14, 2021. © 2021 Rojan Shrestha/NurPhoto via AP Photo The Nepal government has shown its disregard for accountability for human rights abuses by appointing someone implicated in a torture case in 2012 as the new inspector general of police. As inspector general, the most senior position in the police, he will be responsible for overseeing investigations into police abuses. In 2011, Basanta Bahadur Kunwar, now Nepal’s most senior police officer, was sent home from…


© Human Rights Watch -
