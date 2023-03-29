Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Brains also have supply chain issues – blood flows where it can, and neurons must make do with what they get

By Suzana Herculano-Houzel, Associate Professor of Psychology, Vanderbilt University
Share this article
Neuroscientists have typically thought of energy supply to the brain as demand-based. A supply-limited view offers another perspective toward aging and why multitasking can be difficult.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Great Mysteries of Physics: does objective reality exist?
~ SVB's newfangled failure fits a century-old pattern of bank runs, with a social media twist
~ Poole oil spill expert Q&A: why is there an oil field in Dorset anyway?
~ Against baseball's new pitch clock
~ The astonishing life and music of Emahoy Tsegué-Maryam Guèbrou, the Ethiopian nun who's died at 99
~ Israel protests: Netanyahu delays judicial reforms over fears of 'civil war' – but deep fault-lines threaten future of democracy
~ These neurons are the reason you yawn when you see others do it – and they could help us teach children more creatively too
~ Why children misbehave when they are tired
~ Ancient DNA is restoring the origin story of the Swahili people of the East African coast
~ Does democracy fuel corruption? Most Ghanaians don't think so
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter