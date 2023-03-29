Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Against baseball's new pitch clock

By Alva Noë, Professor of Philosophy, University of California, Berkeley
In between pitches, it might seem as if nothing is going on. But the game’s drama is still unfurling – you just need to know what to look for.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
