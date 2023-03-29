Tolerance.ca
Israel protests: Netanyahu delays judicial reforms over fears of 'civil war' – but deep fault-lines threaten future of democracy

By John Strawson, Honorary Professor of Law and director of LLM programs, University of East London
Despite Benjamin Netanyahu’s decision to delay the planned judicial reforms that have so destabilised Israeli society, the country’s crisis of democracy is far from over.

Protests at Netanyahu’s plan, which have rocked Israel for weeks, redoubled in intensity last weekend after Netanyahu sacked his Likud colleague and defence minister, Yoav Gallant, for calling on him to freeze the reform.

Within hours Netanyahu…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
