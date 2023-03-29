Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Global: UN backs Pacific Island states by asking the International Court to advance climate justice

By Amnesty International
Share this article
Reacting to a UN General Assembly decision requesting that the International Court of Justice (ICJ) provide an authoritative opinion on states’ obligations and responsibilities surrounding climate change, Marta Schaaf, Amnesty International’s Director of Climate, Economic and Social Justice, and Corporate Accountability Programme said: “This is a landmark moment in the fight for climate justice as […] The post Global: UN backs Pacific Island states by asking the International Court to advance climate justice appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Great Mysteries of Physics: does objective reality exist?
~ Brains also have supply chain issues – blood flows where it can, and neurons must make do with what they get
~ SVB's newfangled failure fits a century-old pattern of bank runs, with a social media twist
~ Poole oil spill expert Q&A: why is there an oil field in Dorset anyway?
~ Against baseball's new pitch clock
~ The astonishing life and music of Emahoy Tsegué-Maryam Guèbrou, the Ethiopian nun who's died at 99
~ Israel protests: Netanyahu delays judicial reforms over fears of 'civil war' – but deep fault-lines threaten future of democracy
~ These neurons are the reason you yawn when you see others do it – and they could help us teach children more creatively too
~ Why children misbehave when they are tired
~ Ancient DNA is restoring the origin story of the Swahili people of the East African coast
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter