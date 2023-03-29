Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Japan to Hold Retrial for Decades-Old Death Sentence

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A court in Japan will hold a retrial in the case of Iwao Hakamada, a former professional boxer who was sentenced to death in 1968 for the 1966 murder of a family of four.  He was released from prison in 2014.   © 2023 The Yomiuri Shimbun/AP Images This month, public prosecutors in Japan said they would not appeal the Tokyo High Court’s decision to hold a retrial for Iwao Hakamada, an 87-year-old former professional boxer arrested in August 1966 and sentenced to death for the murder of a family of four. This is the fifth time a death penalty case will be retried in Japan.…


© Human Rights Watch -
