Shedding pounds might benefit your heart even if some weight is regained – new study
By Jamie Hartmann-Boyce, Associate Professor and Director of Evidence-Based Healthcare DPhil Programme, University of Oxford
Paul Aveyard, Professor of Behavioural Medicine, University of Oxford
Susan Jebb, Professor of Diet and Population Health, University of Oxford
Permanent weight loss is hard to achieve. But the good news is: there are still benefits to temporary weight loss.
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, March 29, 2023