Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why economic growth alone will not make British society fairer or more equal

By Stewart Lansley, Visiting Fellow, School of Policy Studies, University of Bristol
Share this article
Prioritising economic growth without a plan to curb exploitative business practices is not a solution. The UK needs a return to the forward-thinking social reforms of 1945.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Prospects for peace loom as much as prospects for another war in Nagorno-Karabakh
~ The world is hooked on junk food: how big companies pull it off
~ Mystic Meg: fortunetellers have always been popular, despite a long history of efforts to silence them
~ Great Mysteries of Physics 4: does objective reality exist?
~ 'QBism': quantum mechanics is not a description of objective reality – it reveals a world of genuine free will
~ Shedding pounds might benefit your heart even if some weight is regained – new study
~ The ONS has published its final COVID infection survey – here's why it's been such a valuable resource
~ An introduction to the work of Kenzaburō Ōe in five books
~ How UK broadcasting's key principle of impartiality has been eroded over the years
~ Candida auris: what you need to know about the deadly fungus spreading through US hospitals
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter