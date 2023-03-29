Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Candida auris: what you need to know about the deadly fungus spreading through US hospitals

By Rebecca A. Drummond, Associate Professor, Immunology and Immunotherapy, University of Birmingham
A fungal superbug called Candida auris is spreading rapidly through hospitals and nursing homes in the US. The first case was identified in 2016. Since then, it has spread to half the country’s 50 states. And, according to a new report, infections tripled between 2019 and 2021. This is hugely concerning because Candida auris is resistant to many drugs, making this fungal infection one of the hardest to treat.

Candida…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation
