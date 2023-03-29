Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

French MPs Approve Controversial Surveillance Tech Under Olympics Pretext

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image The Olympic rings are set up at Trocadero plaza in Paris, France, on September 14, 2017. © 2017 AP Photo/Michel Euler, File Yesterday, the French National Assembly adopted a government bill that may, for the first time in EU history, legalize the use of controversial algorithm-driven video surveillance in France. The measure is supposedly being introduced as a precaution ahead of the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic games and constitutes a serious threat to civic freedoms and democratic principles. The use of surveillance technologies creates a state of permanent monitoring,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Prospects for peace loom as much as prospects for another war in Nagorno-Karabakh
~ The world is hooked on junk food: how big companies pull it off
~ Mystic Meg: fortunetellers have always been popular, despite a long history of efforts to silence them
~ Great Mysteries of Physics 4: does objective reality exist?
~ 'QBism': quantum mechanics is not a description of objective reality – it reveals a world of genuine free will
~ Shedding pounds might benefit your heart even if some weight is regained – new study
~ Why economic growth alone will not make British society fairer or more equal
~ The ONS has published its final COVID infection survey – here's why it's been such a valuable resource
~ An introduction to the work of Kenzaburō Ōe in five books
~ How UK broadcasting's key principle of impartiality has been eroded over the years
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter