Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Is exile the only solution for queer Mongolians?

By Filip Noubel
Share this article
Mongolia, has a vibrant LGBTQ+ community. Yet for them, living an openly queer life can be so challenging that many consider exile as the only viable solution.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Industries can harm health in many ways: here are 3 that aren’t so obvious
~ What are auroras, and why do they come in different shapes and colours? Two experts explain
~ Pakistan: Prisoners Deprived of Adequate Health Care
~ Mexico: Fatal fire in migrant detention center is result of inhumane policies
~ Lost Ukrainian children: War and abductions by Russia overshadow another big issue
~ Inheritance taxes, resource taxes and an attack on negative gearing: how top economists would raise $20 billion per year
~ Fears AUKUS will undermine Australia's defence sovereignty are misplaced
~ Obsessive compulsive disorder is more common than you think. But it can take 9 years for an OCD diagnosis
~ A therapist reckons with her own trauma, in the shadow of Australia's collective shame
~ Safeguard deal shows Bandt's Greens party has come of age
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter