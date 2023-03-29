Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Lost Ukrainian children: War and abductions by Russia overshadow another big issue

By Yulia Abibok
Share this article
The forced transfer of Ukrainian children to Russia from residential institutions is a war crime. And there is also a broad problem with Ukrainian residential institutions.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What are auroras, and why do they come in different shapes and colours? Two experts explain
~ Pakistan: Prisoners Deprived of Adequate Health Care
~ Mexico: Fatal fire in migrant detention center is result of inhumane policies
~ Inheritance taxes, resource taxes and an attack on negative gearing: how top economists would raise $20 billion per year
~ Fears AUKUS will undermine Australia's defence sovereignty are misplaced
~ Obsessive compulsive disorder is more common than you think. But it can take 9 years for an OCD diagnosis
~ A therapist reckons with her own trauma, in the shadow of Australia's collective shame
~ Safeguard deal shows Bandt's Greens party has come of age
~ Teaching the ‘basics’ is critical – but what teachers really want are clear guidelines and expectations
~ Australia's cultural institutions are especially vulnerable to efficiency dividends: looking back at 35 years of cuts
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter