Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Pakistan: Prisoners Deprived of Adequate Health Care

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image People exit the main entrance of the Karachi Central Prison in Karachi, Pakistan, January 28, 2021. © 2021 AP Photo/Fareed Khan Pakistani authorities have systematically deprived prisoners of adequate health care, leaving thousands at risk of disease and death. Outdated and discriminatory bail laws lead to severe overcrowding, with most prisoners yet to be tried or convicted, leaving them vulnerable to communicable disease and unable to get care. Officials should allocate adequate health care resources, provide sanitary living conditions and adequate food, carry out…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What are auroras, and why do they come in different shapes and colours? Two experts explain
~ Mexico: Fatal fire in migrant detention center is result of inhumane policies
~ Lost Ukrainian children: War and abductions by Russia overshadow another big issue
~ Inheritance taxes, resource taxes and an attack on negative gearing: how top economists would raise $20 billion per year
~ Fears AUKUS will undermine Australia's defence sovereignty are misplaced
~ Obsessive compulsive disorder is more common than you think. But it can take 9 years for an OCD diagnosis
~ A therapist reckons with her own trauma, in the shadow of Australia's collective shame
~ Safeguard deal shows Bandt's Greens party has come of age
~ Teaching the ‘basics’ is critical – but what teachers really want are clear guidelines and expectations
~ Australia's cultural institutions are especially vulnerable to efficiency dividends: looking back at 35 years of cuts
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter