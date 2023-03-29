Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Obsessive compulsive disorder is more common than you think. But it can take 9 years for an OCD diagnosis

By Iain Perkes, Senior Lecturer, child and adolescent psychiatry, UNSW Sydney
David Cooper, PhD Candidate, UNSW Sydney
Jessica Grisham, Professor in Psychology, UNSW Sydney
Katelyn Dyason, Project manager and psychologist, School of Psychiatry, UNSW Sydney
Lara Farrell, Associate Professor and Clinical Psychologist, Griffith University
Lizzie Manning, Lecturer in Physiology and Neuroscience, University of Newcastle
People can be reluctant to discuss symptoms with their doctor. When they do, their symptoms can be mistaken for other illnesses. Even when people are diagnosed, they don’t always get the right treatment.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
