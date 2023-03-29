Obsessive compulsive disorder is more common than you think. But it can take 9 years for an OCD diagnosis
By Iain Perkes, Senior Lecturer, child and adolescent psychiatry, UNSW Sydney
David Cooper, PhD Candidate, UNSW Sydney
Jessica Grisham, Professor in Psychology, UNSW Sydney
Katelyn Dyason, Project manager and psychologist, School of Psychiatry, UNSW Sydney
Lara Farrell, Associate Professor and Clinical Psychologist, Griffith University
Lizzie Manning, Lecturer in Physiology and Neuroscience, University of Newcastle
People can be reluctant to discuss symptoms with their doctor. When they do, their symptoms can be mistaken for other illnesses. Even when people are diagnosed, they don’t always get the right treatment.
