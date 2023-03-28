Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Australia's cultural institutions are especially vulnerable to efficiency dividends: looking back at 35 years of cuts

By Frank Bongiorno, Professor of History, ANU College of Arts and Social Sciences, Australian National University
Joshua Black, PhD Candidate, School of History, National Centre of Biography, Australian National University
Michelle Arrow, Professor of History, Macquarie University
In January the Albanese government launched a new arts policy, Revive. Among its measures was a commitment to exempt Australia’s seven national performing arts training organisations from the efficiency dividend.

The directors of Australia’s national cultural organisations in the galleries, libraries, archives and museums (GLAM) sector might well have looked on in envy, but also in hope. Revive did not deal with their problems, but Arts Minister Tony…The Conversation


