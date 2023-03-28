Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

NSW Labor unlikely to win majority after flopping on pre-poll votes

By Adrian Beaumont, Election Analyst (Psephologist) at The Conversation; and Honorary Associate, School of Mathematics and Statistics, The University of Melbourne
Share this article
Labor is unlikely to win more than 46 of the 93 lower house seats at Saturday’s New South Wales state election, which would be short of the 47 required for a majority. The Coalition is likely to win 35 seats, the Greens three and independents nine. Depending on the outcome in Ryde, where Labor currently leads narrowly, Labor is likely to win 45 or 46 seats.

In Saturday night’s article on the election that was updated Sunday morning, I said that The…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Inheritance taxes, resource taxes and an attack on negative gearing: how top economists would raise $20 billion
~ UN chief calls for new tool to find 100,000 ‘disappeared’ Syrians
~ Lost Ukrainian children. War and abductions by Russia overshadow another big issue
~ What is contributing to St. Lucia's spike in violent crime?
~ Why is Canada rejecting evidence of Israeli apartheid against Palestinians?
~ Ahead of the game or falling behind? Canada's readiness for a borderless, global workforce
~ Low vaccination and immunity rates mean NZ faces a harsh whooping cough winter – what needs to happen
~ A rare video of wombats having sex sideways offers a glimpse into the bizarre realm of animal reproduction
~ Green juice, microdosing, cupping and … cocaine? Netflix’s Wellmania takes a humorous dive into the heady world of wellness
~ The Whitlam government gave us no-fault divorce, women's refuges and childcare. Australia needs another feminist revolution
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter