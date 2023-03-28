Tolerance.ca
Inheritance taxes, resource taxes and an attack on negative gearing: how top economists would raise $20 billion

By Peter Martin, Visiting Fellow, Crawford School of Public Policy, Australian National University
Asked to choose the fairest ways to raise billions, half of the economists backed introducing inheritance taxes. Around a third chose winding back super tax concessions and increased resource taxes.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
