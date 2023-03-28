Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UN chief calls for new tool to find 100,000 ‘disappeared’ Syrians

Share this article
Top UN officials called for creating a new institution to help locate tens of thousands of missing Syrians and bring peace to their families, as the General Assembly debated on Tuesday the human rights situation in the country.


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Lost Ukrainian children. War and abductions by Russia overshadow another big issue
~ What is contributing to St. Lucia's spike in violent crime?
~ Why is Canada rejecting evidence of Israeli apartheid against Palestinians?
~ Ahead of the game or falling behind? Canada's readiness for a borderless, global workforce
~ Low vaccination and immunity rates mean NZ faces a harsh whooping cough winter – what needs to happen
~ A rare video of wombats having sex sideways offers a glimpse into the bizarre realm of animal reproduction
~ Green juice, microdosing, cupping and … cocaine? Netflix’s Wellmania takes a humorous dive into the heady world of wellness
~ The Whitlam government gave us no-fault divorce, women's refuges and childcare. Australia needs another feminist revolution
~ Part-time work is valuable to people with disability – but full time is more likely to attract government support
~ Our new study provides a potential breakthrough on school bullying
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter