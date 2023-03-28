Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Suicide prevention: Protective factors can build hope and mitigate risks

By Naomie Gendron, Medical Student, McGill University
Bassam Khoury, Associate Professor, Department of Educational and Counselling Psychology, McGill University
Marie-Claude Geoffroy, Assistant Professor, Department of Educational and Counselling Psychology and Canada Research Chair in Youth Suicide Prevention, McGill University
Massimiliano Orri, Assistant Professor, McGill Group for Suicide Studies, Department of Psychiatry, Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences, McGill University
The focus of suicide prevention is shifting toward protective factors: characteristics that make it less likely that individuals will consider, attempt or die by suicide.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
