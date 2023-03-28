Suicide prevention: Protective factors can build hope and mitigate risks
By Naomie Gendron, Medical Student, McGill University
Bassam Khoury, Associate Professor, Department of Educational and Counselling Psychology, McGill University
Marie-Claude Geoffroy, Assistant Professor, Department of Educational and Counselling Psychology and Canada Research Chair in Youth Suicide Prevention, McGill University
Massimiliano Orri, Assistant Professor, McGill Group for Suicide Studies, Department of Psychiatry, Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences, McGill University
The focus of suicide prevention is shifting toward protective factors: characteristics that make it less likely that individuals will consider, attempt or die by suicide.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, March 28, 2023